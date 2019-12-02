Lake City man dies from single vehicle crash in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead Sunday morning around 12:35 on Barrineau Road near Salam Road in Clarendon County.
Caleb Floyd, 23, was driving north on Barrineau Road in a 2008 GMC SUV when he went off of the road and hit a ditch and then a tree.
Floyd was a native of Lake City, SC and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Clarendon County Coroner’s Office says he died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma to his head and body.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
