Jake Bentley announces plans for 2020

As a junior Bentley missed one game mid-season with a knee sprain. He started the 12 others and threw for 3,171 yards (240-of-388) with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Bentley’s yardage total was fourth in the SEC. He threw the fourth most touchdowns and the most interceptions. His 3,171 passing yards were third most in a season by a Gamecocks quarterback, highlighted by the 510 yards and five touchdowns he threw on the road against Clemson. Both of those marks were single game highs by a Gamecocks quarterback and the most by a quarterback in the rivalry series.