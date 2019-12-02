First Alert Forecast: Cold mornings, mild afternoons ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some cold mornings and mild afternoons on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will sink into the low to mid 30s by early Tuesday morning. Bundle up! Highs will climb into the mid 50s by afternoon. We’ll see increasing clouds by afternoon and evening.
· Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
· A few showers could push into the area by Friday. Rain chances are around 30%.
· This weekend, highs will cool down into the mid to upper 50s.
· Scattered showers move in for next Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect clear, cold conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by early Tuesday morning.
High pressure will continue to control our weather into Tuesday and Wednesday. We might see a few more clouds moving in by Tuesday afternoon though. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid 50s. By Wednesday, we’ll warm into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
By Thursday, we’ll warm up a bit. Highs will climb into the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
On Friday, a weak front will push into the Midlands. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 50s
Cooler weather trickles in this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Another front will push into the area early next week. Rain chances are around 40% next Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
