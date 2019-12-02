First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine, But Hold On! It’s Breezy Today!

Seasonable December Weather This Week
The cold front that moved through yesterday is off to our East. In the wake will be breezy, cooler conditions today with Highs in the middle 50s, however with a stiff NNW wind, it will feel like the 40s most of the day.
A small disturbance well behind the front in KY/TN this morning will move south. This will give the mountains of NC,TN and VA a good blast of snow. For us, it will give us a few more clouds for Tuesday.
Winds will turn more to the WSW by the middle of the week and we’ll warm to the lower 60s.
Our next system looks to come in by Friday. This would give us our next chance of showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Breezy and cooler Today
- Highs middle 50s
- Mostly cloudy Tuesday
- Warmer Wednesday - Friday with Highs in the lower to middle 60s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Fair and cold. Lows lower 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs middle 50s
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs Lower 60s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.