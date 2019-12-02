FIRST ALERT - A Cool and Windy Start to the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first full week of December will really put us in the mood for the winter season.
First Alert Headlines
-Lake Wind Advisory will continue until 7PM today for wind gust up to 30mph
-Cooler weather has arrived to start the week
-Dry conditions expected until the end of the week.
-Temperatures will warm up to the 60s for a few days this week.
First Alert Weather Summary
The daytime highs will reach the 50s Monday and Tuesday. That means we will settle more than 10° below the average for this time of year. The average is usually in the lower 60s. Expect overnight lows in the 30s. High pressure from the north will keep the cooler air flowing. Slightly warmer temperatures will arrive by mid-week. Rain will stay away from the forecast for the next several days.
First Alert Forecast
Monday & Tuesday - Cool and dry, highs in the 50s
Wednesday & Thursday - Warmer, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.