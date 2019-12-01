Two coaches won’t return, one demoted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (THEBIGSPUR) - The first set of changes have come down within the South Carolina Gamecocks football program. TheBigSpur.com’s Tony Morrell has reported that two coaches will not return to the program, and one will lose his title.
The headlining news is that offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will no longer have play-calling duties for the Gamecocks. This is McClendon’s fourth year in the program, and he wasn’t the play-caller each of his first two seasons. He assumed that role two years ago after the firing of former co-offenisve coordinator Kurt Roper.
At this point, McClendon has not been fired and may return to the program in some capacity. He has also served as the team's wide receivers coach since his arrival to South Carolina.
Strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner are both out of their respective positions. Dillman joined the South Carolina program when Will Muschamp took the job. Werner just completed his second season as quarterbacks coach.
Following the team’s 38-3 loss on Saturday to Clemson, Muschamp said that there were changes coming, but he wouldn’t take questions about it or give indication about where those changes may be.
But it’s certain that South Carolina has endured an outlandish amount of injuries each of the last two seasons, and the team underperformed offensively this season as well.
Changes were expected among the strength and conditioning staff, as well as the offensive coaching staff.
The Gamecocks put up 440.2 yards and 32.6 points per game going into the Belk Bowl last year in McClendon’s first season as a play-caller. Those numbers were up from 337.1 yards and 24.2 points per game the year before.
This year, the numbers regressed. The Gamecocks took a big step back this year averaging 371.9 yards and 22.4 points per game. South Carolina averaged only 19.9 points per game against Southeastern Conference competition this year.
