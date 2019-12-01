Irmo man spreads kindness through Christmas light display

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas, especially in Irmo, where one man has made it his mission for the past decade to make sure his house spreads a little bit of holiday cheer.
For the past 12 years, Wade De Loach turns on his massive light display on Finsbury Road the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The display feature about 15,000 lights.
“I’ve been decorating for years, but this is our gift to the community,” De Loach said. “I always wanted to do something that will bring people together, and it brings a smile to people, and this is just something I enjoy doing, enjoy people coming by.”
He starts putting the lights up in September, and each year he tries to rearrange the lights and add to the display so it doesn’t look the same.
Neighbors describe it as a sight you have to see for yourself.
“I go up and down here just to see the lights, and I bring some of my friends in,” Delores Stamper, a neighbor of 37 years said. “When the lights are on, it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”
From a quick trip to the North Pole to each snowman placed precisely outside the house, that came with hundreds of hours of hard work.
This year, the newest edition is a red mailbox that sits outside the house, where he is asking people from the community to drop a kind note.
“If you want to drop a note or a card, about Christmas or someone in the past that you want to share Christmas with them, I’ll send you a note back,” De Loach said. “I felt like I needed to do something that I can interact with the community and I felt like this would be a good way to do it and riding by and seeing the lights is one thing but seeing a kind word is another.”
Each year, regardless of the additions, it’s a simple motive that keeps him going.
“I believe that anything that can draw the community together is great, and if it’s a few lights that I can put up and bring a smile to someone, it makes it worthwhile,” De Loach said. “It makes all the work worthwhile when I see somebody walk by, and give me that smile and tell me thank you for the likes. You know it’s a lot of hard work, that’s payment enough right there when I see the community come out and really appreciate and enjoy.”
De Loach said the cost of keeping this display running is about $250-300 dollars a month.
You can catch the light display until Friday, January 3rd.
