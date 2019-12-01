Hand Middle School to host Super Saturday event on December 14th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hand Middle School is partnering with the University of South Carolina to host the first Super Saturday event on December 14th.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All students and parents in the Dreher cluster schools are encouraged to attend.
The goal of the event is to empower and inspire parents by showing them how to advocate for their children and help them succeed in school.
Free lunch and drawings for door prizes will be offered to students. However, a parent or guardian must attend the parent Super Saturday sessions.
Informational sessions and workshop topics for parents include parents as advocates, parenting tips for middle school students, the making of a college athlete and dual-language learners.
Informational sessions for students will focus on academics, character, and careers. Fun activities for students will include arts and crafts, and movies. Child care will be provided for students in grades K-5.
Those who wish to attend must register by December 1st at https://www.richlandone.org/domain/39. Families who would like more information about Super Saturday should contact Hand Principal Dr. Patrice Green at patrice.green@richlandone.org, Dr. Yasha Jones Becton at yyjones@mailbox.sc.edu, or B-Linda Rogers at bobbi.rogers@richlandone.org.
The event is free to the public.
