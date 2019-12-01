‘Grab A Bag’ anti-litter campaign kicks off

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride recently launched the “Grab A Bag” campaign. The statewide effort challenges all South Carolinians to join together in their communities to organize a day to grab a bag and pick up litter.
“We are blessed to live in South Carolina, a place with natural beauty and abundant resources,” Evette said. “Just like you, I love this state, and I’m confident that if we all do a little bit, together we can have a tremendous impact.”
The “Grab A Bag” effort was launched in Travelers Rest, Evette’s hometown. Volunteers attending the launch picked up almost 300 pounds of trash in one hour around Trailblazer Park and off the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Volunteers in 12 counties participated in group pickups. Pickups were also held on four college campuses in the state. In addition, 216 individuals signed up online committing to pickups.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) supported the lieutenant governor’s campaign by conducting its Fall Cleanup the next day, when SCDOT workers and office staff removed litter from highways across the state in all 46 counties. The two anti-litter events resulted in over 2,000 people supporting the effort and collectively removed more than 115 tons of trash from the roadsides of South Carolina.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said SCDOT supports the lieutenant governor’s efforts to clean up South Carolina.
“We appreciate the lieutenant governor’s campaign that calls attention to litter that creates an eyesore on the streets of our communities, neighborhoods and our state roads. Trash on our highways is detrimental to economic development and hurts South Carolina’s economy,” Hall said.
More information about the “Grab A Bag” campaign is available on the Palmetto Pride website: www.palmettopride.org.
SCDOT’s Fall Cleanup is one of two major anti-litter events the agency conducts annually. The second is the Spring Spruce Up.
