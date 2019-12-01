Former State Sen. Ralph Anderson passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Former State Senator Ralph Anderson passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 92, according to Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill.
Dill says Anderson died of natural cases, at his home around 2:30 p.m.
Anderson represented the residents of District 7 in Greenville County for 16 years and House District 23 in the South Carolina House of Representatives for five years.
He championed education throughout his tenure in the State House. He also supported the Hospital Infections Disclosure Act and worked to make the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center a mainstay in Greenville.
Anderson was a retired postman and a third-degree mason. He also served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952.
State Rep. Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) remembered Anderson fondly during their time together in the state legislature.
“I always admired Senator Anderson and certainly, when he was in office, had the privilege and honor of working with him," Dillard said. "It was simply a delight to see him work, to see real leadership at work.”
Dillard called Anderson a statesman and said he served as an example of how to lead and serve as a humble servant.
“He was such a gentleman," Dillard said. "You never saw him raise his voice, but he was well respected for being truthful and honest. He just led with so much integrity.”
The South Carolina Senate Democrats expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying “Our hearts are heavy learning of the passing of our good friend and former colleague, Senator Ralph Anderson. His commitment to the Upstate and his long career of public service left South Carolina a better place. He was truly a champion of the people.”
