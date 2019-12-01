BREAKING: One person shot on Gervais Street and Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police confirm that a man has been shot near the China Hut restaurant on Gervais Street and Millwood Avenue.
Police say the man has non-life threatening injuries to their hand.
Another man is being questioned.
According to one officer, 20 rounds were fired just before 6pm.
That officer said they responded to the scene before any calls came in due to being alerted by Shotspotter.
A car belonging to an employee of the restaurant was also shot and suffered damage to the side and rear windows.
