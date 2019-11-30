15-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in leg in east Charlotte, police say

November 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg in east Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of a BP gas station on E. WT. Harris Boulevard around 10:45 p.m.

A 15-year-old male accidentally shot himself in the leg with a pistol, police say.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The teen is expected to be charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, but his name will not be released due to age.

No further information was released.

