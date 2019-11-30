VP Mike Pence makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Marines at Air Station Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - While President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to visit with troops there on Thanksgiving, Vice President Mike Pence had a surprise of his own for Marines at Air Station Beaufort.
He and Second Lady Karen Pence served Marines, Sailors, and civilians a Thanksgiving meal. The visit was unannounced by The White House.
They also toured Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 and Marines were given the opportunity to speak with Pence and take a photo.
Pence’s son, Michael, is a Lieutenant in the Marines. In 2018, Vice President Pence was on-hand when he was among seven pilots pinned with golden wings at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
