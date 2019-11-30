Orangeburg man guilty of strong-arm robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Troy L. Boneparte, 41, of 232 Broad Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty last month to strong-arm robbery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
After the service of five years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
A grand jury indicted Boneparte on the charge of armed robbery. He was accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint on Sept. 15, 2018.
Boneparte served time in prison after pleading guilty to forgery of less than $10,000 and first-degree domestic violence back in April 2016.
Boneparte has the following additional prior convictions: first-degree domestic violence, shoplifting, malicious injury to property, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, non-violent second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.
In other pleas:
• Tyronjay Gregory Smith, 19, of 204 Durham Street, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen pistol.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Smith credit for having already served 83 days in jail.
Dickson also ordered him to obtain a high school diploma and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
He stipulated that his probation term may end early after three years.
A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.
• Erick Courtney Williams, 33, of 561 Scallion Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of heroin.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.
• Maurice Nelson, 53, of 1945 Providence Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.
• Isaac Walker, 19, of 300 College Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to probation for five years.
Dickson also ordered him to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end early after the restitution is paid in full.
According to his indictment, Walker stole someone’s Michael Kors purse, currency, an Apple iPhone Max and vehicle keys on April 24.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of criminal conspiracy.
