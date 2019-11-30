Cirque du Soleil presents first acrobatic performance on ice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cirque du Soleil will be presenting its first acrobatic performance on Ice.
CRYSTAL is a one-of-a-kind show that blends circus arts and ice skating.
Figure skating, freestyle skating, and extreme skating are combined with inventive acrobatics and aerial feats in this unique production.
CRYSTAL will be performed at Colonial Life Arena from July 15th - July 19th, 2020. There will only be 6 performances.
Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and www.cirquedusoleil.com/CRYSTAL, or in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
