African American small business pop-up shop opens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Downtown visitors in Spartanburg can find a new and unique place to shop at 146 East Main St. It’s a holiday pop-up shop featuring several small businesses owned by African Americans.
“It’s a variety of vendors that are here,” said Melissa Lyles, owner of Heavenly Boutique. “And I think we’ll meet the needs of the people in Spartanburg.”
Shoppers can find clothes, necklaces, desserts, a transportation company and more.
"Get our brand out to let people know that we are here and support what we have to offer," said Lyles.
The holiday pop-up shop is sponsored by the city of Spartanburg. Its goal to connect downtown visitors with new gift-buying options while encouraging inclusion and equity.
Mama Joe's Southern Sweets owner, Christopher Smith, is capitalizing on the opportunity to get more exposure from the community.
"Come out, bring cakes, bring desserts, cookies, brownies, blondies,” said Smith. “Every day we can be in front of the community, we're going to get out there and do it."
The pop-up shop will be open weekly from Thursday to Sunday until Dec. 22.
