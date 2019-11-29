Woman, 89, dies in two-vehicle collision in Irmo

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An 89-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Katherine Clark was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit on Dreher Shoals Road on Nov. 24. Clark was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She died on Nov. 27 from head injuries suffered in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the collision.
