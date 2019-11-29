SCHP: 2 dead following early morning crash on I-20 E near White Pond Road

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two pedestrians dead around 1:30 Friday morning.
The accident occurred on I-20 east at exit 87 near White Pond Road.
A 2019 Nissan and 2015 Honda were driving east on I-20 when they hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway.
The drivers of the vehicles were not injured but the pedestrians died at the scene. Kershaw County coroner will later identify the victims of the crash.
No charges will be filed against the drivers due to the pedestrians being in the roadway.
The roadway is currently closed due to this accident.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
