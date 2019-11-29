Police: Argument between father, son on Thanksgiving ends with shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father was shot by his son and taken to a local trauma center, according to the West Columbia Police Department.
Authorities said the argument happened on Thanksgiving Day. The father was shot three times before first responders arrived to provide medical assistance. The father is expected to recover.
The son was arrested, but his charges have not been announced.
Officials also have not released the names of the father and son.
