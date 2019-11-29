Mobile catering service holds 3rd annual Thanksgiving feast to provide free meals to Midlands residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands catering service made sure people that may not have had a place to go for Thanksgiving were served a warm, homemade meal.
From 12:30 to 5 p.m on Thursday, many stopped by Broad River Road to enjoy a hot feast served by Karen Erinfolami, the owner of Karen’s Mobile Kitchen and Catering.
She and her staff started prepping all the food on Wednesday night, which was made inside her mobile kitchen.
While cooking is her passion, she combines that with serving others -- something that has grown to be personal for her.
“I just love to cater to others. And what other better day to do it than Thanksgiving Day,” Karen Erinfolami said. “It just fills my heart when I see someone go through the line and fix their plate and eat their food.
Besides a big heart with the want to give, for Ms. Karen, the backstory for the meals are personal.
“I grew up in a very unfortunate situation and I had people to come by and help me and my siblings so I never forget where I came from,” Erinfolami said. “I know how it feels to have a stomach growling.”
She said she never wants people to go hungry on her watch.
“God has blessed me even more and put me in a position to help others. That’s what I chose to do and that’s what I will do until,” Erinfolami said.
All walks of life made it through the line on Thursday.
“I was just walking by and something just told me to come,” Antonyo Woodbury said.
Woodbury said he is thankful for his freedom this year.
“I want to thank God for me having my freedom because I just got out of prison and, right now, I’m just trying to get back on my feet,” Woodbury said.
Each person that walked through the line also brought their own story.
“My mom and dad moved down here with my sister in July. Mom was given six months to live,” JoBeth Baker said.
Baker and her two granddaughters came down from Illinois to spend the holiday with family.
When Ms. Karen found out about their story, she immediately offered to cook them a meal.
“She said ‘Oh my gosh! Please let us feed you Thanksgiving dinner!’ It was just such a sweet invitation,” Baker said. “It reminds you of what the spirit of Thanksgiving is all about. And something that you want to embrace every day.”
Karen Erinfolami said she is planning to serve another thanksgiving dinner next year.
To learn more about Karen’s Mobile Kitchen, click here.
