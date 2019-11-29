COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire Department crews are working on a major gas line break on Bush River Road.
Officials with the fire department say that the road is closed between Woodland Hills and Westover Road. They say a construction company hit a large gas line, causing the break.
Some residents have been evacuated and some are sheltering in place.
Lexington County deputies are assisting with traffic control in the area and advise people to avoid the area while repairs are made.
