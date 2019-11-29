FIRST ALERT: More clouds on Saturday, then heavy rain & strong winds for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big changes are on the way. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day for heavy rain, isolated storms and gusty winds.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Most of the day will likely be dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Temperatures will be in the upper 50s around kickoff for the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. We’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies for the game.
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring scattered rain and isolated storms to the Midlands.
· The rain could be heavy at times on Sunday. Rain chances are around 80%. It will also be windy on Sunday. Winds could gust to 25 to 30 mph.
· Much cooler weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the 50s early in the week. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 40s by Saturday morning.
This weekend will not be a washout. However, you’ll have to dodge some rain and potential storms.
On Saturday, we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will likely be dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures around kick-off for the South Carolina/Clemson football game (The Palmetto Bowl) will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will likely increase through the game. We’ll keep you posted to any changes in the forecast.
However, rain will likely move in Saturday evening and Saturday night as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances are around 20% late Saturday evening.
Rain will continue into Sunday as the front moves through the Midlands. That’s why Sunday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting scattered rain around the area Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy. The chance for rain is 80%. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop as well.
Our winds will be a bit gusty, too. Winds could gust to around 25 to 30 mph. Plan accordingly if you’re hitting the road back home from the holiday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday.
Much colder weather moves in next week with highs in the mid 50s. Morning temperatures will dip into the 30s. High temperatures will rise back into the low 60s by the end of the week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (80%). Isolated Storm. Some of the rain could be heavy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
