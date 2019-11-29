First Alert Forecast: Much Cooler Temperatures On The Way

Alert Day Sunday for Rain and Windy Conditions
High pressure has moved to our East as a storm system gets organized to our West. A small disturbance over TN/GA is moving to the East, this will give us a few more clouds today, not as warm with Highs in the lower 60s. Mostly dry Saturday before rain moves in late.
Alert Day Sunday
A strong cold front moves into the South by Sunday. This will bring a better chance of rain and a few storms Sunday. The wind will be an issue Sunday and into Monday as we’ll see NNW 20-30mph.
It will be noticeably cooler once the front passes as daytime Highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows back to freezing by Tuesday
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds roll in today and a bit cooler, Highs in the lower 60s
- Mix of clouds and sun for Saturday
- Alert Day Sunday for periods of rain, isolated storms and windy conditions.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Fair. Low middle 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, increasing clouds late with a 20% chance of showers after 6PM. Highs lower 60s
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and areas of rain, some rain will be heavy, isolated thunderstorms possible. It will be windy with gust up to 30mph. Warm and humid with Highs Near 70s. Rain chance 90%.
