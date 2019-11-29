FIRST ALERT: Dry Black Friday, then heavy rain & breezy for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking changes in your forecast. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and breezy winds.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Cold weather is expected tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.
· Dry weather is expected for Black Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will climb into the low 60s.
· Most of the day Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, but our next cold front will bring rain to the Midlands by Saturday evening into Sunday.
· Sunday is an Alert Day!
· Rain could be heavy at times on Sunday. An isolated storm is possible. Rain chances are around 70%. It will also be breezy on Sunday.
· Much cooler weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the 50s early in the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. It will be cold, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s by Friday morning.
Dry weather is expected for Black Friday as high pressure controls our weather. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend will not be a washout. However, you’ll have to dodge some rain.
On Saturday, we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will likely be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Temperatures around kick-off time for the South Carolina/Clemson football game (The Palmetto Bowl) will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will likely increase through the game, but at this time, we’re not expecting much rain, if any at all, during the football game. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
However, rain will likely move in Saturday evening and Saturday night with a strong cold front. Rain will continue into Sunday. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. As the cold front sweeps through the Midlands, areas of rain will be around. Some of the rain could be heavy.
The chance for rain is 60% for now. Our winds will be a bit breezy, too. Plan accordingly if you’re hitting the road back home from the holiday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday.
Much colder weather moves in next week with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will rise back into the low 60s by the end of the week.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. A Cold Night. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Black Friday: Sun & Clouds and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (70%). Isolated Storm. Some of the rain could be heavy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Much Colder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.