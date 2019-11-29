Amtrak train and vehicle collide near Columbia Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a train and a vehicle early Friday before 3 a.m. at the 1600 block of Columbia Drive.
Amtrak Silver Star Train 91 was stopped in Columbia after colliding with a vehicle. Amtrak Silver Star Train 92 was delayed due to the collision that occurred with the first train.
A firefighter on the scene confirmed that there were no injuries among the passengers on Train 91.
The cause of this incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more details become available.
