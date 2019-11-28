Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing 72-year-old woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Annie Ruth Capers.
Authorities said she was last seen leaving her Pelfrey Road home at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. She was driving a grayish-brown Ford Escape with tag number 6287MK.
Family members said Capers did not tell them where she was going and she left her cell phone at home.
Deputies said Capers was last seen wearing a burgundy skirt, a white sweatshirt, and beige tennis shoes. She stands about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 170 pounds.
Officials said Capers does not have any major health issues.
If you have seen Capers, you are urged to call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2775.
