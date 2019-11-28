Lexington teen charged after threatening to stab other students

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Pleasent Hill Middle School student has been charged after threatening fellow students.
According to officials, the 11-year-old student, whose name will not be released, threatened to stab two students while on a field trip on November 22nd.
However, no knife was found when administrators searched the student and their belongings.
The student was released to the custody of his parents. He will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
