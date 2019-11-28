First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Thanksgiving Forecast! Look For Changes By Sunday

A Delicious Thanksgiving Forecast!
Alert Day Sunday for Rain and Windy Conditions
We have an absolutely wonderful Thanksgiving Day coming our way with High pressure setting the table for sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 60s by late afternoon.
A touch cooler air filters in Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Pattern will change by Sunday.
Alert Day Sunday
A strong cold front moves into the South by Sunday. This will bring a better chance of rain and a few storms Sunday. The wind will be an issue Sunday and into Monday too as we’ll see NNW 20-30mph.
It will be noticeably cooler once the front passes! It will feel every bit of December next week with Highs in the 50s…Lows in the lower 30s
Weather Highlights:
- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the middle 60s
- Shopping Friday and Saturday? Weather will be fine with Highs in the lower 60s
- Alert Day Sunday for periods of rain, isolated storms and windy conditions.
Forecast:
Today (Thanksgiving): Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Clear. Low Near 40
Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some rain may be heavy. Highs upper 60s
