Family of Calvin Witherspoon Jr. speaks out after criminal charges are not filed in Allen Benedict Court investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family members say they’re shocked after officials announced that no criminal charges would be filed in the deaths of Calvin Witherspoon Jr. and Derrick Roper at Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
Witherspoon’s daughter Rachel says she can’t imagine how criminal charges are being filed, considering all of the calls and violations related to the poisonous leaks that were reported to management before her father died.
She says it pains her to know she can’t drop by and visit her father anymore and says she holds housing authority leaders at the time personally responsible for her father’s death.
“It’s heartbreaking because we’re still hurt about the situation and everything,” Rachel said. “It could have been resolved if y’all had gone to check when you got the calls and everything. But y’all decided not to.”
Rachel says that she had to learn about major changes in this case from the news, including the press conference this morning.
“We’re still trying to get over the situation,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.