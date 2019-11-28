Families Helping Families: Blythewood HS students adopt 100 families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The 2019 Families Helping Families initiative is in its final stretch. There are still hundreds of families awaiting adoption in order to reach the goal of 3,500.
For the last several years, Blythewood High School has chipped in to sponsor dozens of families, and this year the school is adopting 100.
Blythewood HS student activities director, Macy Hunter, says the students take a lot of pride in their work with this effort, year after year. The entire Blythewood community is encouraged to get involved.
Hunter says it’s the students who take on the bulk of the responsibility, including reaching out to the community for donations and even sorting out all the gifts.
“My name might be on paper, but the students are the ones who are actually matching the families. The students do a lot of the reaching out to those local elementary schools, sports, organizations and they also take part in the organization and delivery of the gifts,” Hunter said.
The entire process takes about three weeks. School leaders say the experience creates a culture of giving, and demonstrates to students how rewarding giving can be.
“There’s a lot of safety and security with it, but we do, at least, get a first name and an age. So, I think it makes it a little bit more personal as we shop for these people. We know how old they are. We know their name, at least, and we get to shop for some of their specific needs and wants and I think that make it a little more tangible and personal for our people,” Hunter said.
Not only is Blythewood High School adopting 100 families, they’re also volunteering with the phone bank, which is closed, Thursday, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Eight students will be inside the WIS-TV studios, Friday, taking calls, once the phone bank reopens for its final day.
