West Columbia man arrested for assaulting woman in grocery store parking lot

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with an assault of a woman in a grocery store parking lot.
Christian Luis Monje, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and battery.
“Based on our review of surveillance video and witness statements, Monje targeted a woman and followed her to her vehicle as she left a store during the afternoon of Nov. 8,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Monje touches her without consent and then runs away.”
A community tip helped deputies identify Monje after the Sheriff’s Department posted a portion of the surveillance video to social media.
Monje was arrested at this home on November 26th. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
