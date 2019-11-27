WATCH LIVE: Officials share findings of investigation into deaths at Allen Benedict Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials will share the findings of a months-long investigation into the deaths of two men at Allen Benedict Court in January.
Solicitor Byron Gipson, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Richland County Court House.
Watch it live here or join the conversation on the WIS Facebook page.
Initial findings determined Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Roper each died of carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at Allen Benedict Court Apartments in January.
In the months since the two men died, five lawsuits have been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.