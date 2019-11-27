5 teens accused of breaking into more than 20 cars in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say five teens are responsible for more than 20 car break-ins in Sumter County.
Investigators said the teens went to several neighborhoods around the county during late night and early morning hours, stealing from cars.
Kavon Akeem Gordon-Wright, 18, was arrested Monday morning along with four male juveniles. They each face numerous charges for breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy. Each of the suspects also face a burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a building.
Deputies said some stolen items were recovered when they served a search warrant for a car the suspects are believed to have used in the crimes.
Gordon-Wright’s bond was denied and he remains in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.
The four juveniles were taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
“Parents and guardians should know where their children are,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “It’s a shame these families will be separated for the holiday.”
Investigators said more charges could be filed. They again want to remind the public to remove valuables from their cars and keep their vehicles locked to help prevent theft.
Tips from citizens helped deputies make the arrests, the sheriff said.
