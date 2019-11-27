Sumter man accused of threatening to kill woman at gunpoint

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces serious charges for beating a woman and threatening to kill her, police said.
Phillip Davis, 32, was arrested Monday on a warrant.
Davis went to the victim’s house on Oct. 15 and fought her, while also threatening to shoot her and then kill himself, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
During the alleged assault, Davis would not let the woman leave her house, police said.
Davis faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A judge set Davis’ bond at $75,000. Police said he has been released.
