RCSD: 4 arrested in connection with illegal gambling house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been arrested in connection with an illegal gambling house in Richland County.
This afternoon deputies responded to 100 block of Valley Down Road in the Gadsden community.
Officials say they spoke with a person at the home who denied knowing about gambling inside the residence.
However, when deputies returned to the area 15 minutes they saw Jerry Myres, 68, Carlos Lagrie Garrick, 45, Jimmy Palmore, 52, and Willie Taylor, 81, loading nine tabletop, electronic gambling machines onto a pickup track.
Myres, Garrick, Palmore, and Taylor were arrested and charged with unlawful games and betting.
All four men have been taken Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
RCSD says the investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional charges could be forthcoming.
