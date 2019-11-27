Orangeburg deputies find drugs, illegal guns while investigating shootings

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Three people face charges after deputies in Orangeburg County said they found the suspects in cars with drugs and illegal weapons.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said they were working a case about recent shootings when they went to serve a search warrant on Felderville Road near Santee.
That’s when deputies said they saw two cars parked together on the property with people inside them.
As deputies approached the cars they smelled marijuana, they said. When the three people got out of the cars, investigators found an AR-15 pistol and about 27 grams of marijuana in one car, as well as an AK-47, 38 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of what police said was “molly” in the other.
“In addition to these illegal drugs, we’ve taken these two rifles off the street,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “One of these weapons had attachable drums that could give it a 150 round capacity.”
All three people were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. They are Marvin Marquelle Gay, Jr, 30, and Geonna Davis, 20, both of Santee; and Fabin Sheard, 19, of Duncan.
Gay was also charged with possession of “molly,” a controlled substance.
The suspects have appeared in court and were give a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
