No criminal charges filed in deaths at Allen Benedict Court, Housing Authority cited for 869 violations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced they will not file any criminal charges in the deaths of two men at Allen Benedict Court.
Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Roper each died of carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at the apartments in January.
Solicitor Byron Gipson, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins addressed the media Wednesday morning about their months-long investigation.
Gipson said debris that built up over time caused a blockage in the flue of the furnace of both men’s apartments. That blockage caused carbon monoxide to build up in their apartments, ultimately leading to their death. (Story continues below video.)
Jenkins said they served 22 criminal summons to the Housing Authority for a total of 869 violations at Allen Benedict. Those violations included infractions such as a lack of smoke alarms, exposed wires, no carbon monoxide detectors and no fire extinguishers.
Despite those summons, no criminal charges will be filed.
“You have to understand that death, no matter how tragic, doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a criminal charge to follow," Gipson said. "There’s not a criminal negligence statue in South Carolina to charge. With that being said, even so, after we reviewed all the information, the question was whether or not there was probable cause for criminal charges to be brought and we determined -- I determined, looking at those matters, that there is not probable cause for charges to be brought in general sessions court.”
However, the citations issued will bring the Housing Authority to municipal court, where the case will play out.
Jenkins said the debris build-up in the furnaces was not the result of improper repairs, but the unit was old and dirty. He added that the Columbia Housing Authority had one inspector at the time to look at 2,000+ units.
While there was once a solid training program for Housing Authority workers to prevent such problems, the investigation found that that training had ceased before January.
The fire department is working with the Housing Authority and its residents to educate them about the dangers of carbon monoxide in efforts to prevent this from happening again. Jenkins said his department will also be helping the Housing Authority with inspections of their properties.
“I think you will see a dramatic change of culture within the Housing Authority," Holbrook said. "I know that this is something that they never want to see ever happen again. Nobody deserves to have this happen. This is not something that is a proud day for the housing authority or for our city.”
In the months since the two men died, five lawsuits have been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority. Those lawsuits will continue on top of the citations issued by officials.
