Midlands man arrested on child porn charges

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man faces several charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tommy Rene Lee, 49, of Manning, was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force under the attorney general’s office.
Investigators said a tip led them to Lee. Officials said he “distributed and possessed files of child pornography.”
Lee is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
If found guilty of all counts, he could face up to 60 years in prison.
Investigators said Lee was convicted of similar charges in North Carolina back in 2008.
ICAC Task Force includes members of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), who all helped with the arrest.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.