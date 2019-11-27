‘It’s snowing worms’: Were earthworms falling from the sky in Michigan?

Michigan woman discovers dozens of worms on top of snow in Upper Peninsula
November 27, 2019 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 1:34 PM

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (Gray News) - Emily Peck couldn’t believe what she was seeing outside her northern Michigan home.

“It’s raining worms. It’s snowing worms,” she said in a video she recorded for her husband and then sent to WLUC TV.

When the station posted the video on Facebook, it led to a lot of curiosity and confusion over her discovery.

Soon, others claimed they saw earthworms as well, while others suggested the worms may have crawled out from under the several inches of snow.

Others theorized that they fell from trees. Some joked that it was a sign of the apocalypse.

Have you ever seen anything like this? Emily in Rapid River sent us this video and says it's "raining earthworms" outside her home during this winter storm. She's found 49 so far!

While there wasn’t an immediate explanation for the worms in Michigan, this isn’t the first time this kind of discovery has been reported.

Norweigan media reported in 2015 about a biology teacher who found “thousands of earthworms on the surface of the snow” while skiing. He initially thought the worms surfaced from the snow, but he rejected the idea because there was at least 1.5 feet of snow on the ground.

The teacher found a report of a similar phenomenon in neighboring Sweden in the 1920s.

