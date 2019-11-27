FIRST ALERT: Sunny for Thanksgiving, then heavy rain & breezy for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for Thanksgiving Day, but rainy weather moves back in for your weekend. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thanksgiving Day looks great! We’ll see mild weather with highs in the mid 60s. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.
· Dry weather is expected Friday and most of the day Saturday, but our next cold front will bring rain to the Midlands by Saturday evening into Sunday.
· Sunday is an Alert Day!
· Rain could be heavy at times on Sunday. Rain chances are around 60%. It will also be breezy on Sunday.
· Much cooler weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. It will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 40s by Thursday morning.
High pressure will control our weather on Thanksgiving Day, giving way to mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds might scoot in by evening. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Enjoy your holiday!
Dry weather is expected for Black Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend will not be a washout. However, some showers will be possible.
On Saturday, we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures around kick-off time for the South Carolina/Clemson football game (The Palmetto Bowl) will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will likely increase through the game, but at this time, we’re not expecting much rain, if any at all, during the football game. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
However, rain will likely move in late Saturday evening and Saturday night with a strong cold front. Rain will continue into Sunday. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. As the cold front sweeps through the Midlands, areas of rain will be around. Some of the rain could be heavy. The chance for rain is 60% for now. Our winds will be a bit breezy, too. Plan accordingly if you’re hitting the road back home from the holiday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Sunday.
Much colder weather moves in next week with highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Much Colder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
