FIRST ALERT: Sunny for Thanksgiving, then heavy rain & breezy for Sunday

However, rain will likely move in late Saturday evening and Saturday night with a strong cold front. Rain will continue into Sunday. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. As the cold front sweeps through the Midlands, areas of rain will be around. Some of the rain could be heavy. The chance for rain is 60% for now. Our winds will be a bit breezy, too. Plan accordingly if you’re hitting the road back home from the holiday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Sunday.