FIRST ALERT: Great Thanksgiving Weather, but rain on Sunday

By Von Gaskin | November 27, 2019 at 1:01 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 1:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -There is a chance for rain that may make you adjust your holiday travel plans.

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY

-Wednesday showers will end during the early afternoon

-The sun will return and bring temperatures to the low 70s.

-Dry weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day.

Dry weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Daytime highs will reach the mid 60s, which is a little warmer than we have be in the past two years, check out this Thanksgiving Day history.

Rain will move into the area late Saturday and linger into Sunday. Sunday is an ALERT Day for areas of rain and windy conditions.

This is a busy travel day as everyone returns home for work and school Monday morning.

