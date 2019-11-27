First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Thanksgiving...Changes By The Weekend

First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Thanksgiving...Changes By The Weekend
By Tim Miller | November 27, 2019 at 6:49 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 7:17 AM

Terrific Thanksgiving Forecast

Alert Day Sunday for Rain and Windy Conditions

Tim Miller's Wednesday November 27 morning forecast

Enjoy great temperatures today as we’ll touch the lower 70s by late afternoon on a nice Southwest wind. Of course, that wind is ahead of a cold front that will move through the state. The good news with this front is the main area of rain stays well North of us, so we will only see a handful of showers at best today. More good news, the air behind the front is mild, still looking at the middle 60s for Thanksgiving.

Alert Day Sunday

A strong cold front moves into the South by Sunday. This will bring a better chance of rain and a few storms Sunday. The wind will be an issue Sunday and into Monday too as we’ll see NNW 20-30mph.

It will be noticeably cooler once the front passes! It will feel every bit of December next week with Highs in the 50s…Low Near 30.

Weather Highlights:

- Breezy and warm today with Highs in the lower 70s

- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the Lower 60s

- Alert Day Sunday for periods of rain, isolated storms and windy conditions.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the middle 40s

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs Near 60

WIS-TV
WIS-TV (Source: WIS-TV)

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.