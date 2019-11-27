First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Thanksgiving...Changes By The Weekend

Terrific Thanksgiving Forecast
Alert Day Sunday for Rain and Windy Conditions
Enjoy great temperatures today as we’ll touch the lower 70s by late afternoon on a nice Southwest wind. Of course, that wind is ahead of a cold front that will move through the state. The good news with this front is the main area of rain stays well North of us, so we will only see a handful of showers at best today. More good news, the air behind the front is mild, still looking at the middle 60s for Thanksgiving.
Alert Day Sunday
A strong cold front moves into the South by Sunday. This will bring a better chance of rain and a few storms Sunday. The wind will be an issue Sunday and into Monday too as we’ll see NNW 20-30mph.
It will be noticeably cooler once the front passes! It will feel every bit of December next week with Highs in the 50s…Low Near 30.
Weather Highlights:
- Breezy and warm today with Highs in the lower 70s
- Great looking Thanksgiving with Highs in the Lower 60s
- Alert Day Sunday for periods of rain, isolated storms and windy conditions.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Clear. Lows in the middle 40s
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs Near 60
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.