Clemson remains No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Although Clemson didn’t have a game last weekend, they neither gained nor lost ground in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers remained in the No. 3 spot while teams battled it out Saturday jockeying for position in the poll.
Ohio State leaped into the top spot of the CFP rankings this week. The Buckeyes took down Penn State, who dropped to No. 10, with a 28-17 win last Saturday. Ohio State now sets their sights on coming away with a win in Ann Arbor against No. 13 Michigan.
LSU swapped spots with the Buckeyes this week. The Tigers defeated Arkansas 56-20 last week. Ed Orgeron’s squad will face Texas A&M at home this weekend.
Also remaining in the top four this week is Georgia. The Bulldogs held off Texas A&M 19-13 at Sanford Stadium last week. Now, Kirby Smart and his players prepare to face Georgia Tech this weekend.
Alabama remained No. 5 while Utah moved up to No. 6 this week after Oregon fell to Arizona State on the road.
Clemson looks to come away with their 27th consecutive win this weekend when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon.
