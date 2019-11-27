8 arrested, $6,000 worth of drugs seized in Sumter County November Saturation

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Eight people have been arrested, $6,000 worth of illegal drugs and seven firearms have been seized during a three-day saturation of November 22nd through November 24th.
Illegal drugs seized include marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
A vehicle that was reported stolen from Columbia was also recovered.
The eight people arrested facing a multitude of charges including drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and weapon violations.
James McElveen Jr., 22, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and violation of South Carolina gun law.
Latifah Oliver, 28, has been charged with driving under suspension.
William Dickey, 30, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
William Fullwood, 26, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Elvira Polite, 31, has been charged with driving under suspension.
Denzel Benjamin, 25, has been charged with possession of marijuana and violation of South Carolina gun law.
Sheron Kennedy, 25, has been charged with failure to stop blue lights and siren, driving under suspension, fugitive from justice, and possession of marijuana.
Derius Toney, 23, has been charged with failure to stop blue lights and siren, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
