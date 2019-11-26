Talk of the Town: Magical performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ about to take the stage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “The Nutcracker” ballet will once again mesmerize audiences as we step into the Christmas holiday.
Radenko Pavlovich is the artistic director of the Columbia Classical Ballet. He sat down to talk about the show with Ava Sullivan and Elizabeth Wells, who will dance the role of Clara.
“The Nutcracker” is a family tradition that kicks off the holiday season. The ballet itself starts with a Christmas party where Clara receives a nutcracker from her mysterious uncle.
From there the audience goes on a journey with Clara to a battle between toy soldiers and mice, to a forest of dancing snowflakes, and finally to the Land of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns.
It’s an enchanting fantasy world set to the wondrous music of Tchaikovsky.
Pavlovich incorporates the professional dance company with young ballet school students, and even with ballet enthusiasts from our community in this production. WIS Sunrise Anchor Leland Pinder is joining the production by performing in the “Party Parents” cast.
See “The Nutcracker” at the Koger Center for the Arts. The show is Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $35.
Get tickets online at kogercenterforthearts.com or call 803-251-2222.
Learn more about the Columbia Classical Ballet at columbiaclassicalballet.com.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.