SC State’s Pough named MEAC Coach of the Year, 9 Bulldogs earn MEAC honors

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State’s successful season has not gone unnoticed by those around the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
For the third time in his career, Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough has been named the MEAC Coach of the Year. Pough led SC State to an 8-3 record and a share of the conference title. On his way to helping the Bulldogs capture their 17th MEAC title, Pough became the program’s all-time winningest coach. He now has 133 wins at South Carolina State.
The Bulldogs also had nine players who earned spots on MEAC postseason honors.
Freshman Corey Fields was selected as the conference’s Rookie of the Year. The quarterback who signed with the Bulldogs out of Baptist Hill High finished the year with a 50.5 completion percentage with 1,652 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.
De’Montrez Burroughs, Alex Taylor, and Tyrell Goodwin each earned spots on the All-MEAC first team. Burroughs had 46 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year. Taylor was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the week five times this past season. Goodwin led SC State with 15 tackles for loss and was second on the team with five sacks this year.
Redshirt senior Malik Mickle, junior defensive lineman Roderick Perry, and redshirt junior Decobie Durant were selected to the All-MEAC second team while redshirt junior running back LaBron Morris and redshirt junior center Mike Terry were tapped as All-MEAC third-team selections.
Here’s a look at the full list of players named to All-MEAC teams.
2019 MEAC Postseason Honors
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T State
Rookie of the Year: Corey Fields, South Carolina State
Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State
First Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Ryan Stanley r-Sr. Florida A&M Pembroke Pines, Fla.
RB Jah-Maine Martin r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Conway, S.C.
RB Isaiah Totten r-Jr. North Carolina Central Apex, N.C.
WR Xavier Smith r-So. Florida A&M Haines City, Fla.
WR De’Montrez Burroughs Sr. South Carolina State Charlotte, N.C.
TE Shawn McFarland Jr. Norfolk State Selden, N.Y.
C Dacquari Wilson r-So. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C.
OL Marcus Pettiford r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Durham, N.C.
OL Alex Taylor r-Sr. South Carolina State Moncks Corner, S.C.
OL Kenneth Kirby r-Jr. Norfolk State Newport News, Va.
OL Keene Forbes r-Jr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
First Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL Tyrell Goodwin Sr. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C.
DL Marques Ford Sr. Bethune-Cookman Gibsonton, Fla.
DL Darius Royster r-Sr. North Carolina Central Chesapeake, Va.
DL Brandon Carswell Sr. Delaware State Mt. Vernon, Ga.
LB Nigel Chavis r-Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va.
LB Ian McBorrough Sr. Morgan State Essex, Md.
LB Rico Kennedy r-Sr. Morgan State Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
DB Markquese Bell r-So. Florida A&M Bridgeton, N.J.
DB Nhyre’ Quinerly r-Sr. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va.
DB Bryan Mills Jr. North Carolina Central Palmdale, Calif.
DB Terry Jefferson Gr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
P Chris Faddoul Jr. Florida A&M Wesley Chapel, Fla.
PK Noel Ruiz Jr. North Carolina A&T State Wilson, N.C.
RS Jimmie Robinson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Palm Coast, Fla.
Second Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Juwan Carter Jr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va.
RB Isaac Washington So. Bethune-Cookman Cape Coral, Fla.
RB Dedrick Parson r-So. Howard Philadelphia, Pa.
WR Elijah Bell Sr. North Carolina A&T State Wheeling, W.Va.
WR Jimmie Robinson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Palm Coast, Fla.
TE Taron Mallard Jr. Bethune-Cookman New Bern, N.C.
C Dominic Jordan Sr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va.
OL Malik Mickle r-Sr. South Carolina State Winnsboro, S.C.
OL Kaiden Crawford Sr. Delaware State Philadelphia, Pa.
OL Dontae Keys r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Fayetteville, N.C.
OL Justin Redd r-So. Norfolk State Hampton, Va.
Second Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL Jermaine McDaniel r-So. North Carolina A&T State Dillon, S.C.
DL Roderick Perry r-Jr. South Carolina State Raleigh, N.C.
DL Justin Cates Gr. North Carolina A&T State Goldsboro, N.C.
DL Malachi Washington r-Sr. Morgan State Waldorf, Md.
LB Marquis Hendrix Sr. Bethune-Cookman Ocala, Fla.
LB Kyin Howard r-So. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C.
LB Jacob Roberts Fr. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C.
DB Mac McCain III r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C.
DB Decobie Durant r-Jr. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C.
DB Bobby Price Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va.
DB Carl Garnes r-Sr. Morgan State Columbus, N.J.
P Michael Rivers So. North Carolina A&T State Wilmington, N.C.
PK Jose Romo-Martinez So. Delaware State Banning, Calif.
RS Marcus Williams r-Sr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla.
Third Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
QB Akevious Williams r-Sr. Bethune-Cookman Madison, Fla.
RB Kevin Johnson Fr. Norfolk State Suffolk, Va.
RB LaBron Morris r-Jr. South Carolina State Decatur, Ga.
WR Manasseh Bailey Sr. Morgan State Capitol Heights, Md.
WR Kyle Anthony Sr. Howard Miramar, Fla.
TE Michael Cornwell r-Sr. Howard Owings Mills, Md.
C Mike Terry r-Jr. South Carolina State Duluth, Ga.
OL Andrew Dale r-Jr. North Carolina Central Morehead City, N.C.
OL Jamal Savage Jr. Bethune-Cookman Plant City, Fla.
OL Jalen Powell Jr. Norfolk State Temple Hill, Md.
OL De’jour Simpson r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C.
Third Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown
DL De’Shaan Dixon Jr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va.
DL Chris Myers r-Jr. Norfolk State LaVergne, Tenn.
DL Devin Harrell r-So. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C.
DL Christian Johnson Gr. Delaware State Stone Mountain, Ga.
LB Joseph Stuckey So. North Carolina A&T State Hillside, N.J.
LB Brooks Parker So. Delaware State Laurel, Del.
LB Elijah Richardson r-Sr. Florida A&M Port St. Lucie, Fla.
DB Antoine Wilder r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Atlanta, Ga.
DB Jahad Neibauer Sr. Delaware State Harrisburg, Va.
DB Deonta Fair r-Sr. North Carolina Central Miami, Fla.
DB Trevor Merritt Sr. Bethune-Cookman Rockledge, Fla.
P Ryan Richter So. Norfolk State Temecula, Calif.
PK Yahia Aly r-Sr. Florida A&M Whittier, Calif.
RS Brandon Codrington Fr. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.
