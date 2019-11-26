Road closed by Sumter Police to investigate suspicious package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re in Sumter and you’re headed toward Bultman Drive, you’ll need to find an alternate route.
Police in Sumter have closed off a portion of the road between South Wise Drive and Gayle Street to investigate a suspicious package. Investigators said they received a call about the package around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Because of the investigation, businesses in the area were evacuated and are closed until authorities can find out what the package is.
Please use caution in this area.
