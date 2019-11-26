Police search for N.C. teen missing for nearly a week

Police search for N.C. teen missing for nearly a week
Kayla Brooke Bradley was last seen Nov. 20 around 8 p.m. at her home in Elon. (Source: WRAL)
By Jason O. Boyd | November 26, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 5:43 PM

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (WRAL) - The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help finding a missing/runaway teen.

Kayla Brooke Bradley was last seen Nov. 20 around 8 p.m. at her home on Altamahaw Church Street in Elon, WRAL reported.

She is 15, 5-foot-0 and 120 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Bradley was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with pink lettering, dark blue jeans and red high-top tennis shoes. Officials believe she possibly left the residence in a dark colored four-door car. The make and model of vehicle is unknown.

It’s believed Bradley is in the company of a male by the name of Alex Fox.

Read the full story on WRAL.com.