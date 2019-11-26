Parents voice concerns over re-zoning proposal in Richland District 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some students at Catawba Trail Elementary School may soon be rezoned for Bookman Road Elementary, and parents at the school are calling out to the board members who will have the final vote.
“Listen to the parents,” said Catawba Trail parent Laricia Middleton. “Listen to the parents, listen to the children.”
Students who live in the Jacobs Creek and Forest Creek subdivisions in Northeast Richland County would be affected by the rezoning.
District leaders have held several meetings over the past few weeks to reach out to parents for feedback, and at Monday night’s discussion, they re-iterated that this proposal is designed to prevent overcrowding.
“There is a lot of undeveloped areas that is on schedule to be developed in the Catawba Trail zone,” said Keith Price, the Assistant Superintendent. “They’re already at 94 percent capacity use now, and that’s not going to slow down anytime soon. Rather than wait until we have a problem, we’re trying to take some proactive steps.”
Parents at the meeting say they see this proposal as a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
“Just build another school, that’s what you’re going to do anyway,” Middleton said.
School board members will have a second reading to decide whether the proposal goes through…parents just hope they hearing their concerns.
“I feel like they’re just going through the formalities,” Middleton said. “We need to keep our minds focused on what’s really important here. These are the children here. Not data.”
The vote for that proposal will be December 3rd. The rezoning change would go into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
