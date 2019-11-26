Officials to hold press conference regarding Allen Benedict Court investigation on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Solicitor Byron Gipson, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday regarding the investigation of the deaths of two men at Allen Benedict Court in January.
Initial findings determined Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Roper each died of carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at Allen Benedict Court Apartments in January. In two months since the two men died, five lawsuits have been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.